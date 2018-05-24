Exclusive: Lena Stone Releases Lyric Video to ‘Running Out of Red Lights’ From Upcoming EP

Lena Stone is giving PopCulture.com readers an exclusive first look at the lyric video to “Running Out of Red Lights.” The song is from her self-titled EP, out Friday, May 25.

“Making this EP was such an amazing process!” Stone tells PopCulture.com. “I’ve been working with my producer Adam Wood for a few years now, so we have a really great dynamic and he totally understands how to translate what I’m hearing in my head into the final production. Releasing a collection of songs all at once instead of just singles has been such a cool opportunity to show off different sides of my personality and my sound. There are some songs on there that I’ve released individually over the last year, and of course some new songs that I’m so excited to finally be able to share.”

Stone is part of the Song Suffragettes, a group of female singers and songwriters, who combined together to perform, collaborate, and find unity together.

“Song Suffragettes has been a huge part of my Nashville story so far,” says Stone. “When I played the very first show back in 2014, I had no idea how big and special this community of female artists would become. I can honestly say that I have made some of my best friends in the entire world from Suffragettes, and it doesn’t hurt that they are also some of my favorite people to make music with!”

Although Stone had been writing in Music City for a few years, it was only last year that Stone released her first single, called “Nervous.”

“Since then it’s really been a whirlwind,” says Stone. “I’m always beyond proud when I get to play a show or connect with new fans on social media who can relate to me and my songs.”

The Massachusetts native, who wrote Kalie Shorr’s “Fight Like a Girl” hit, moved to Nashville when she was just 18, although she says in many ways, Nashville is where she always belonged.

“I’m always being asked how I got into country music being from New England, but it was actually a really natural progression!” says Stone. “I grew up on the singer-songwriters of the 60s and 70s like James Taylor and Carole King, so a focus on songwriting has been at the heart of my love of music from the beginning. When I was in middle school, I first heard ‘Baby Girl’ by Sugarland and fell in love with their music.

“Carrie Underwood won American Idol, Keith Urban had his huge crossover hit with ‘You’ll Think Of Me’ and Taylor Swift released her first album. I connected with all that music so deeply, and I’ve been writing and living country music ever since.”

Lena Stone will be available for purchase and streaming on May 25 at LenaStone.com. Download “Running Out of Red Lights” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Ryan