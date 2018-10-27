Lauren Alaina’s Stepfather Dies of Cancer

Lauren Alaina’s step-father, Sam Ramker, passed away on Sunday after battling cancer.

The country star took to Instagram to share the sad news alongside a family photo, revealing he passed shortly after midnight.

“My stepdad, Sam, went to heaven at one o’clock this morning. He was the purest example of how to love and live life fully,” she wrote in the emotional post. “His last few hours were some of the most amazing moments I know I will ever have the privilege of witnessing. He opened his eyes last night. They shined the brightest I’ve ever seen anyone’s eyes shine, and he said, ‘Jesus.’ We said, ‘What do you see Sam?’ He said, ‘It’s so beautiful.’”

Alaina goes on to say that her mother asked him what he saw, to which he replied, “a bunch of people, including his mama.”

“He later said, ‘I love you all. I found it,’” Alaina said. “My mom asked him what he found and he said, ‘Heaven. I’ve got to go.’ An hour later he went to be with the Lord. I want this story to be an example of how real God is. We are only here for a short amount of time, and we have to live like there is no tomorrow. I want us to all be a little more like Sam. He was strong. He was the most compassionate person in the world. He would go without to help a stranger. He was a great dad. Now he is with the best Father in the universe.”

The country star and American Idol alum went on to thank everyone who has supported her family in this time.

“We appreciate the love, donations, and prayers that we have received,” she concluded.

Alaina had originally revealed at the 2018 City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game in June that Ramker had been diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. The annual game raises funds for cancer treatment and research.

“This year, I’m playing for my stepdad,” Alaina told Sounds Like Nashville. “We found out a couple months ago that he has cancer and so we’re right in the middle of the battle. I now know what it feels like to witness that and it’s scary and the worst, so I’m proud to be here.”

On Aug. 29, Alaina’s mom, Kristy, posted an update on Ramker’s condition to a GoFundMe page.

“Update on Sam! He is currently in ICU due to a infection in his lungs,” the post read. “Today they are going to be draining the fluid. Please keep us in your prayers. Treatment is going well. We just hit a speed bump in the road. Treatment will continue this week as planned. Thanks everyone for all the prayers and donations. Our family is so grateful.”

In late August, Alaina canceled two concerts due to a family medical emergency, though she did not disclose the nature of the emergency at the time. She also canceled multiple shows in October ahead of Ramker’s passing.

Prior to the initial cancellations, Alaina referenced a “tough week” in a tweet about her 2018 CMA Awards New Artist of the Year nomination.

“God always shines some light in a time of darkness,” she wrote. “It’s been a tough week for my family, but this brightened everything up a little. Thank you to all the people who made this nomination possible. You know who you are.”

God always shines some light in a time of darkness. It’s been a tough week for my family, but this brightened everything up a little. Thank you to all the people who made this nomination possible. You know who you are. @CountryMusic pic.twitter.com/0yQnuhUxyk — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) August 28, 2018

