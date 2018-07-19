Lauren Alaina Reveals Best Part About Performing at SunTrust Park in Atlanta

Lauren Alaina earned a coveted opening spot with Jason Aldean this summer, on his High Noon Neon Tour. But the American Idol alum had no idea when she agreed to tour with Aldean, that the trek would give her the chance to perform at SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, her favorite team.

“I grew up a Braves fan, so to be able to play in their new stadium, and my dad is gonna get to be there – that’s the best part,” Alaina tells ABC News Radio. “My dad is a huge Braves fan, and some of my favorite childhood memories with him are watching the Braves play baseball on TV.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, for us to get to be in the stadium where they play, and me singing to that many people, and my dad getting to see that, is gonna be so awesome,” she continues. “Pumped! And I got to meet Chipper Jones.”

The Georgia native’s father will join Alaina for the show, where she hopes he will get to meet the legendary Braves’ player as well.

“You better believe that my dad will never speak to me again if he doesn’t get to meet Chipper,” Alaina quips. “So I told Chipper when I met him the other day, that I’m gonna need you to come to this show at this stadium and meet my father, ’cause he will have a stroke!”

Alaina is used to having friends ask her for tickets, but she admits she has been overwhelmed by requests for tickets for the historic show, which will feature the long-awaited reunion of Darius Rucker‘s Hootie & the Blowfish as well.

“People I haven’t talked to in like six years are like, ‘Hey, could you get us tickets,’” the singer reveals. “I’m like, ‘Uh, I’ll see about that, but probably not, because my entire family is gonna be there!’”

Alaina was eager to spend time on the road with Aldean, who she toured with in 2012, if only to show him how much she has evolved as an artist in the last six years.

“Obviously he has so many people at his shows, so that’s a really good opportunity for me,” Alaina notes. “I’m also really excited because I want to show him how much I’ve grown. I don’t know that he’s seen me onstage since then. I want to be able to thank him for that growth because he set that up for me, teed that up for me to be able to grow and learn how to be on the road and how to be on stage.”

Find a list of all of Alaina’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Paul Morigi