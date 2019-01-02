Lauren Alaina Offers Details on Upcoming Wedding to Alex Hopkins

Lauren Alaina got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins, last year, but the wedding might not happen anytime soon. The American Idol alum reveals they have yet to set a date, which suits both of them just fine.

“We haven’t picked a date yet only because we tour so much, and everyone gets married on the weekends and I work on the weekends, so we’re trying to work all that out,” Alaina told PEOPLE. “We’ll probably have a long engagement because I want to make sure we do everything right and have time to plan it.”

Alaina and Hopkins, who have been dating for more than six years, have managed to keep the romance alive, in spite of her soaring career.

“July 5th, 2012 this nervous 17 year old boy would have done anything to make that pretty girl sitting next to him smile. He never could have imagined that on October 14th he would somehow work up the courage to ask her to be his girlfriend, and for whatever reason she would say yes,” Hopkins wrote on social media in honor of their dating anniversary.

“4 years later she still makes me nervous, and I still do absolutely anything to see her smile,” he continued. “Happy anniversary [Lauren Alaina]. This is just the beginning. I love you!”

The Georgia native looks forward to spending her life with Hopkins, even if their life might be anything but normal.

“I love him,” the singer told Taste of Country. “He is my best friend. He’s like an actual angel on earth. He’s the most attractive man I have ever seen. Like every time I look at him — I mean, the older we get, the more attractive he gets and I’m starting to be like, ‘Glad we met at 17 because you are way cuter than me.’”

The 24-year-old knows the couple is younger than some, but that doesn’t deter her, or Hopkins, at all.

“We are pretty young,” Alaina conceded. “My parents got married really young and that didn’t work out, but Alex’s parents got married really young and they have been together for 30 years or something crazy, so I guess different strokes for different folks.”

Alaina won’t have much time to plan a wedding for at least the first part of 2019, since she will be on the road with Blake Shelton, serving as the opening act on his Friends & Heroes Tour. Find dates at LaurenAlainaOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring