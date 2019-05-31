Lauren Akins Shares Throwback Video of Thomas Rhett Performing in High School

Thomas Rhett released his latest album, Center Point Road on May 31, with the 16-song project chronicling his formative years and current status as a dad and husband.

To celebrate the release, Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, used Instagram to share a throwback video of her husband in high school performing Brad Paisley‘s “Letter to Me.”

In the clip, Rhett sits on a stool on stage, barefoot and wearing a button down shirt, jeans and a baseball cap as he strummed a guitar and sang, forgetting the words at one point and convincingly mumbling his way through as the audience laughed in appreciation.

“Over 11 years ago in high school he was STILL just the CUTEST (especially when he forgot the lines-heart in a PUDDLE ((2nd clip))) most talented and most resilient guy I knew,” Akins wrote. “I was so beyond proud of him as one of his best friends. He’s clearly always been a natural entertainer and the crowd has always loved him hahah. Now I get to be his wife and have a front row seat to it all!”

“I’m still just so proud of you honey!! Even MORE proud of you and who you are and so proud of this super personal, super talented, super AWESOME new album, Center Point Road,” she continued. “It’s such a nostalgic album for me too because I got to live so much of it with you. Not to mention all the songs written about our family and life today. What a cool life we get to do together! So thankful [smiley face emoticon] Happy album release babe!!! I love you.”

A number of tracks on Center Point Road reference Rhett and Akins’ relationship, from the adoring “Blessed” to “Dream You Never Had,” in which Rhett thanks his wife for supporting his career while raising their two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James.

On the day of the album’s release, Rhett praised his wife’s support with a pair of photos from the day, adding a shoutout to the couple’s daughters in his caption.

Release day with my honey. Thanks for always being there with me and for me! Couldn’t do any of this without you WG or AJ🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/kdLTcsF92e — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 31, 2019

