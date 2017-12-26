Thomas Rhett’s Wife Shares Daughter Willa Gray’s Christmas Celebration

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins celebrated their first Christmas as parents this year, and things have definitely changed in the couple’s house over the past year, judging by Akins’ latest Instagram post!

The mom of two shared a photo of daughter Willa Gray playing with a toy kitchen set which she presumably received from Santa, with the toddler decked out in her very own apron and chef’s hat.

“Thanking God Jesus was born today and gave us our angel baby to finally be at home with us this Christmas cooking in her little kitchen,” Akins captioned the snap.

The couple adopted Willa Gray, 2, from Uganda in May, and welcomed daughter Ada James in August.

Akins also shared several other holiday snaps, including a shot of the family’s tree surrounded by presents and a shot of herself and Rhett waiting for Santa to arrive, which she dubbed an “epic fail.”

The photos follow the reveal of the family’s Christmas card, which shows the group looking as cute as can be in coordinating pajamas.

“What a year we’ve had, my goodness hahah,” Akins captioned the image. “Thanking Jesus for it all💛 Merry Christmas from our family to yours.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins