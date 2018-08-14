LANCO Announce Headlining Hallelujah Nights Tour

LANCO is heading out on the road, announcing that they will be headlining their very own Hallelujah Nights Tour this fall.

The trek will support the group’s debut album, Hallelujah Nights, which was released in January. LANCO will be joined by Travis Denning on the tour, which will begin in October in Columbia, Missouri.

“This is a brand new show we’ve put together for our fans and it will be the first time we get to play HALLELUJAH NIGHTS in its entirety,” lead singer Brandon Lancaster said in a press release. “This year has been full of so many incredible firsts for us, and we’ve learned so much out on the road about ourselves and about what our people want and expect from us. We can’t wait to play these songs and share their stories from front to back that represent the core of LANCO.”

LANCO will travel to 14 U.S. cities as part of the tour, including Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Atlanta before concluding in Nashville in December.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 17 at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale for members of the group’s fan club will begin on Tuesday, August 14.

LANCO was previously on the road opening for Dierks Bentley on the singer’s Mountain High Tour along with Brothers Osborne.

Speaking to Billboard in April, Lancaster called being on that tour an “incredible feeling.”

“This is something we built years ago and played many shows to not a lot of people not singing anything,” he shared, “so to be in arenas this year and tour with some of our buddies and then having songs being sang back, it’s incredible. It’s a dream come true.”

At the time, Lancaster noted that “Every act has a different thing you can take away.”

“I think that Dierks is such a great entertainer and puts on such a great show, and we love his music,” he added. “Then also Brothers, they have such a good chemistry with their band that we look up to and acknowledge. Every night, we’re always trying to learn and get inspired by our fellow creators.”

Now it’s LANCO’s turn to inspire someone else — see the band’s full list of tour dates below.

10/24 Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

10/25 Sioux Falls, SD – The District

10/26 Clive, IA – 7 Flags Event Center

11/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

11/02 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

11/03 Rochester, NY – Anthology

11/08 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

11/09 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

11/10 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

11/17 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/18 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/30 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

12/06 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

12/07 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz