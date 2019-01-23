Listen to Dan + Shay’s New Single, ‘All to Myself’

Dan + Shay is back with a brand-new single! Fresh off the success of their four-week, chart-topping single, “Speechless,” the duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, just released “All to Myself.” The song is the third single from their eponymous third studio album.

The sexy song, which says, “I want you all to myself / We don’t need anyone else / Let our bodies do the talking / Let our shadows paint the wall / I want you here in my arms / We’ll hide away in the dark / Slip your hand in my back pocket / Go and let your long hair fall / I want you all to myself,” follows two of the biggest hits of Dan + Shay‘s career. The debut single from their latest record, “Tequila,” also hit No. 1 on the charts, and earned the guys a Grammy Awards nomination, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

“When we put out ‘Tequila’, it went next level for us,” Smyers acknowledged. “I don’t know if it was a combination of all the songs that we had put out in the past and everybody just kind of being in our corner and rooting for us and helping us along. But it’s seriously changed our lives. We’re feeling it at the shows.”

“It’s such a cool thing and we’re trying not to take a minute of it for granted,” he continued. “We’ve talked to every artist that’s come before us and they say, not to quote Kenny Chesney, but ‘Don’t blink,’ because it does go by fast. We’re seeing that right now. It’s like we’re already on a third record. It feels like just yesterday we were talking and we had just met and we were in that house with no heat and no AC.”

Dan + Shay started singing together six years ago, but even they are surprised at how quickly their career seems to be taking off.

“This year has been crazy,” Smyers said. “It’s completely changed our lives …The third record is crucial for an artist and your trajectory. I feel like the first record just after 2012, late 2012, early 2013 we were two clowns, like we still are, writing songs, trying to get cuts on other records, figuring it out. We did a bunch of demos on my laptop.”

Dan + Shay will kick off their own headlining tour next month, with Morgan Evans joining them for the first half of the tour, and Chris Lane taking over for the second half. The guys will then return to serving as openers, when they join Florida Georgia Line on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. All of the initial dates on their headlining tour are sold out. Find tour updates on their website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Davis