Lady Antebellum Closes out the US Leg of You Look Good Tour in Nashville

Lady Antebellum closed out the U.S. leg of their You Look Good Tour with a stop in Nashville Saturday night, and the country trio was definitely sounding good as well!

Band members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood had the crowd on their feet as they gave a nearly two-hour performance jam-packed with lively music and tender moments.

NASHVILLE!!! It’s been a 10 year journey with y’all, and couldn’t have felt more blessed last night! #YouLookGoodWorldTour pic.twitter.com/Uj9H7871fI — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) September 10, 2017

Openers Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young got the crowd ready for the main act, and Lady A didn’t disappoint as they delivered a set full of hits, including recent single “You Look Good,” off their latest album, Heart Break. The track saw the trio team up with a full horn section, including students from the Nashville School of the Arts.

Shout-out to the Nashville School of the Arts, the winners of our #YouLookGoodOnStage contest. Everyone was on their feet! 🎺 🎺 @NSA_Magnet pic.twitter.com/Ie37ELWoPo — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) September 10, 2017

During their one-year hiatus, the trio’s members took time to work on other creative endeavors, with Scott teaming up with her family, releasing the Grammy-winning track “Thy Will” as Hillary Scott & The Scott Family. During Saturday’s show, Scott delivered a stunning acoustic rendition of the song before Kelley moved into “Leaving Nashville,” a track from his solo album The Driver.

The group also served the crowd with hits including “I Run to You,” “Own the Night” and “Bartender,” as well as tracks from their new album.

Throughout the evening, it was clear the trio were just as big fans of one another as the audience was of them, with each bandmate taking the time to appreciate the others’ talents, praising their fellow members on stage in a series of touching moments.

With a final encore of the group’s smash 2009 hit “Need You Now,” it’s clear Lady A is back and better than ever.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ladyantebellum