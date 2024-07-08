Chris Young's Nashville Concert Broke July 4th Celebration Records

Chris Young delivered an epic set during Nashville, Tennessee's July 4th celebration last week, and the country star's performance broke a major record. The multi-platinum, global entertainer headlined Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th — presented by Dr Pepper — celebrating American Independence Day with a hit-packed concert spanning the Nashville-area native's career, including his latest Top 10 song, and rising title track single, from his 9th studio album, Young Love & Saturday Nights.

A record-breaking 355,000 people attended the downtown event, which also featured one of the nation's largest July 4th fireworks shows — including drone light elements — and was televised as part of CNN's The Fourth In America special. As part of the high-energy show, Young brought out one of his "famous friends," Mitchell Tenpenny, to sing their No. 1 hit, "At The End Of A Bar."

(Photo: Chris Young Surprises Crowd, Performing with Special Guest Mitchell Tenpenny During "Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th Concert" - Moncell Allen)

Earlier this year, PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with Young, and he shared a little about the journey it took to get Young Love & Saturday Nights out to his fans. "It is really, really cool that I had the ability to make a record and have the time, to not only write the songs, but find the songs that I needed for this album," Young explained. "Because there's three songs on this record that I didn't write, and I don't know if I'd have had that amount of time I would've found them."

Young's unmistakable fingerprint is all over his new album, and he clarified that this is because he has the freedom to do what he feels is right without anyone making demands. "Nobody really tells me to do anything at this point in my career," he quipped, then adding that he does sometimes get the "push" he needs from his peers. "I'm also grateful for the ability to create," he said, "and I've been lucky enough that my collaborators are all fantastically talented and they fill that role."

Click here to find Young Love & Saturday Nights on your preferred streaming service, and click here for all Young's current tour dates/concert tickets.