Charges Against Chris Young Dropped Following Nashville Arrest

All charges against country music star Chris Young have been dismissed after a review of the evidence, which included surveillance footage released earlier this week, according to an official press release from Jan. 26.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk released a statement that said, "Regarding the Chris Young incident – After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed."

Young's attorney, Bill Ramsey, shared, "Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA's decision clearing him of the charges and any wrong-doing."

On Wednesday, following Young's arrest on Jan. 22 for charges including assault on an officer, the singer issued a press release that included a statement from Ramsey about his case.

"What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place," Ramsey said in the statement released to media. "In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC [Alcoholic Beverage Commission] needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client."

The release also included security camera footage showing an interaction between Chris and TABC officers on Monday night in Nashville, where the 6'4" singer "was forcefully shoved to the ground" by officers, according to the statement. All the videos were taken from Dawg House bar, leaving questions about what happened when Young first encountered the agents at Tin Roof bar that night.

The footage, which has no sound, captures the moment of the alleged assault from a few different angles. While the officer did shove Young, who did fall, it is apparent in the video that Young did clearly reach out and make contact with the officer as he walked past. Another video shows the aftermath, with Young walking backward with his hands up as the TABC agents close in on him.

On March 22, Young is set to release his biggest project in mainstream country music, an 18-track album called "Young Love & Saturday Nights," which is scheduled to be released through Sony Music Nashville.

The release of this album follows the singer's recent success, including his seven nominations at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, the most ever for an individual artist in that year. The multi-platinum entertainer is also preparing to embark on his headlining "Young Love & Saturday Nights 2024 Tour."