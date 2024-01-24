Chris Young Arrested in Nashville

Young had 'slurred speech' and was 'hostile' before he was handcuffed.

Country music star Chris Young, 38, was arrested Monday at the Dawg House bar in Nashville. His charges included resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault on an officer, according to court records filed Tuesday morning, per The Tennessean.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet states Young was at Tin Roof bar at 8:30 p.m. Monday when agents from the Alcoholic Beverage Commission arrived to check compliance.

"When we walked into the bar, a man sitting at the bar, later found to be Mr. Young, had his ID in his hand above his head," the affidavit said.

Young was approached by an agent who scanned his ID to ensure it was valid. Once the agent determined the ID was accurate, they left him and walked away.

"Mr. Young started asking questions that were answered at that time and then began video recording us," the affidavit said. "We left the bar after finishing our check and went to Dawg House next door to continue compliance checks."

Affidavits indicate Young and his friends followed the agents to Dawg House, where the agents checked out the bar's credentials before leaving when Young went up to them.

"While walking out the door Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder," the affidavit said. "I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea of who Mr. Young was or what he had." The bar patrons then got between Young and the agent "and began yelling and screaming," the affidavit said.

A second agent intervened, giving Young orders. According to the affidavit, Young began walking backward and refused to comply, the affidavit said. A pair of agents then detained Young before handcuffing him.

The affidavit said, "While all agents were trying to leave the bar, multiple people who were with Mr. Young started following agents and making the incident hostile." Young had bloodshot eyes, watery eyes, and slurred speech, according to the affidavit.

Young is getting ready to release the biggest project of his 18-year career in mainstream country music, the 18-track album "Young Love & Saturday Nights," which is slated to be released through Sony Music Nashville on March 22.

The release of this album follows the singer's recent success, including his seven nominations at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, the most ever for an individual artist in that year.