Lady Antebellum Pulling for Kelsea Ballerini to Win at CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini might not think she will win the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year, but Lady Antebellum is still pulling for her. The trio — made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood — took Ballerini out on both their Wheels Up Tour in 2015, as well as their 2017 You Look Good World Tour, and believe she might take home her first CMA Award during the Nov. 14 live broadcast.

“I’m so unbelievably proud for her and everything that’s going on … her poise, and her record,” Scott told ABC News Radio. “And obviously she’s like a baby sister to me, so I’m rooting for her for sure!”

For Lady A, the annual ceremony is a chance for them to connect with old friends, and make new ones as well.

“Seeing these new artists, I think – ’cause this is what these shows are, to me, to break new artists, and to show people, ‘This is the new crop,’” Kelley said. “And also, you’re always excited to see Keith Urban and our buddy Luke [Bryan] and see what they do … There’s so many [things] to look forward to!”

“We all tour kind of at the same time; we’re never in the same place at the same time except on nights like this,” Scott added. “So to be able to hug a lot of my best girlfriends and say hi, it’s really special.”

Lady Antebellum is also nominated for a CMA Award this year, for Vocal Group of the Year, a category they have already won three times, every year from 2009 to 2011. The threesome have been nominated a total of 22 times, but say each nod is just as meaningful.

“For us, our goal, really since we started, before we even realized the fullness of what it meant was longevity, wanting to continue to create music and perform that music and people want to hear it and want to show up to the shows and really enjoy what we do,” Scott shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “And so to continue to be a part of the conversation, to continue to be in these categories, it means the world to us. We feel like we’re a part of the best genre in the world. We love all of the artists represented and are spurred on by them.”

“If anything, it’s a huge, humbling thing to experience that year after year we are still a part of the conversation,” she added. “And we really are so grateful.

LANCO, Little Big Town, Midland and Old Dominion are also nominated for a CMA Award for Vocal Group of the Year. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Green Room PR/John Shearer