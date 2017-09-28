Lady Antebellum to Help Puerto Rico Flood Victims With ‘Heart Break’ Video

Lady Antebellum wants to do their part to help Puerto Rico.

The country group traveled to the island earlier this year to film the music video for their song “Heart Break,” and the trio is now using that video to give back. Taste of Country reports that the group is donating $200,000 to help residents rebuild after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We got to meet so many locals and enjoy just everything that Puerto Rico has to offer and so to see all the devastation we are just completely heart broken,” Hillary Scott shared. “We want to do everything we can to support this incredible place and these incredible people. We just hope and pray for their safety and that rebuilding happens quickly. We encourage everyone to give whatever they can to help.”

The funds will be donated from the band’s LadyAID foundation via MusiCares and United for Puerto Rico.

“We have always loved traveling to the Caribbean, and Puerto Rico was one of those places we’ve always wanted to go and couldn’t have been a better location for this video,” Charles Kelley said. “I think one of the coolest things was all of the dancing extras were just people off the street that our director found. They already just exuded that vibrant energy that’s such a part of the people and culture in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean as a whole.”

“We save a portion of every ticket out there on the road to go towards LadyAID,” added Dave Haywood. “After spending time in San Juan, Puerto Rico, we fell in love with the area, the culture, the people and that country — it was just a beautiful beautiful place. Our hearts have been completely broken watching the devastation from all of these hurricanes. So, for us a band, we’re now personally connected to helping support those affected by the hurricanes.”

In addition, fans can contribute by visiting LadyAID.org. The organization was set up by the trio in 2012 as a way to support those in need.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com