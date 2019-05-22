Lady Antebellum Opens up About Raising Their Children on the Road

Lady Antebellum is back with a brand-new single, “What If I Never Get Over You,” from an upcoming new album, which means a tour can’t be far behind. With Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood all proud parents, with six children between the three of them, life can be a bit chaotic on the road – not that any of them are complaining.

“We’re slowly getting better at it, but it’s still hard,” Haywood admitted on SiriusXM’s The Highway. “It’s just crazy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their four girls and two boys have also had the chance to spend time in Las Vegas with their parents, while Lady A continue their Our Kind of Vegas residency.

“It’s fun. They came out to Vegas,” Haywood said. “We’ve been in Vegas doing a residency, and they’ve been out there. We try to bring them on the road when we can, for them to be together and play. It’s going to be a unique upbringing for them, but this is what we do, and it’s fun to bring them along, and let them see backstage and touring, and what it all is.”

Scott’s Eisele is the oldest child, at 5 years of age, so they don’t quite get how unusual their parents’ job is.

“There’s a lot of, right now, ‘What color is your daddy’s tour bus?’” Kelley said. “It’s like, ‘Not everybody tours in a bus.’”

“What If I Never Get Over You” is an emotionally stunning ballad that was co-written by Ryan Hurd, along with Sam Ellis, Jon Green and Laura Veltz

“He wrote ‘You Look Good,’ so he was singing on that demo too,” Kelley recalled, speaking about Hurd. “I don’t know if I just really love his voice or what, but it always grabs me. It’s funny too. In both songs, we turned them into duets. I think when someone is coming up with fresh stuff – with this song too, we’ve written a lot with all of the writers.

“I reached out to him right after we cut it, and I said, ‘Please write us some more of these.’ We write a ton, but there’s also such a fresh perspective that some of these younger writers like Ryan Hurd are coming out with. They’re bold and brave in how they write, and it’s nice to put your own stamp on other people’s songs as well.”

Download “What If I Never Get Over You” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Ethan Miller