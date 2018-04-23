Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert + More Part of Live Nation’s Discounted Ticket Week

Fans who want to see some of their favorite country artists in concert this summer, but who are a little strapped for cash, are in luck! Live Nation will offer up tickets for several concerts at only $20 a ticket next week, as part of their National Concert Week.

Artists whose tickets will be available at the heavily-discounted price include Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, the Zac Brown Band, Rascal Flatts, Shania Twain, Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Dwight Yoakam, Kenny Chesney and more.

The $20 tickets will be available from Monday, April 30, at 8:00 AM local time, through Tuesday, May 8, at 11:59 PM local time.

Lady Antebellum will spend the summer on the road, co-headlining their Summer Plays On Tour with Darius Rucker, and without their longtime drummer, Chris Tyrell, who is married to Hillary Scott, and choosing to stay off the road to take care of the couple’s new twins, Betsy and Emory.

“[I’m] looking forward to it. I’ve been a bandmate, employee, husband and dad, so I’m okay removing a hat,” Tyrell says. “Besides, when you looked at whether the band could do without me or her, there wasn’t much question!”

“We’re both equipping each other to do exactly what we’re supposed to be doing right now,” Scott adds. “We just came to that agreement together. It was one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made and the peace that we’ve felt since we made it has just been continual proof of it being the right call.”

Although not an easy decision, Scott says it makes sense, and will allow her to focus more on work while away from her family, which also includes four-year-old Eisele.

“It’ll hopefully be restful and efficient — I’m thinking about when we have writers out on the road to write for the next record,” she explains. “I’ll be able to be fully present and focused and hopefully get a lot of fun writing done.”

Little Big Town and Lambert will appear as part of their co-headlining Bandwagon Tour, which kicks off on July 12 in Charlotte, N.C.

Other artists with discounted tickets available during National Concert Week include Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Imagine Dragons, Paramore, Ozzy Osbourne, Luis Miguel, Kid Rock, David Blaine, Post Malone and more. More information can be found by visiting NCW.LiveNation.com.

