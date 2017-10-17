Lady Antebellum Release Surprise Live Album on Spotify

Lady Antebellum surprised fans with a new music in the form of a live album.

The country trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood recorded the session during the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas, back in March.

Simply titled Spotify Live (Live From Austin, TX), the album features the band performing 11 of their songs in an intimate setting. New recordings of “Bartender” “You Look Good” and “Need You Now” are among the featured songs.

The band revealed the release just one day before it dropped on the streaming platform.

“Recorded a little something earlier this year while we were at SXSW,” the band tweeted on Oct. 10. “Be on the lookout for our live Spotify Sessions tomorrow.”

Upon its release, Lady Antebellum fans were thrilled with the new selection of live cuts and took to Twitter to share their enthusiasm.

“I may or may not have downloaded Spotify just for this, and of course ‘Hurt’ plays first,” fan Kelsea Walls wrote. “Loving this, Lady Antebellum.”

Another fan wrote, “I’m obsessed with Lady Antebellum’s Spotify live session.”

See some of the reactions below.

Listening!! Amazing!! 💕Hugs from Brazil — Melissa Brito (@melissapbrito) October 11, 2017

I may or may not have downloaded Spotify just for this. And of course #Hurt plays first. 💖💖💖 Loving this, @ladyantebellum! pic.twitter.com/gGUVVbZ9Dq — Kelsea Walls (@KelseaW97) October 11, 2017

Lady Antebellum’s Spotify Live (Live From Austin, TX) is currently streaming on exclusively on Spotify.