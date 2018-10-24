Lady Antebellum Announces Las Vegas Residency, ‘Our Kind of Vegas’

Lady Antebellum is heading to Las Vegas! The trio, made up of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, just announced they will perform 15 dates next year as part of their Our Kind of Vegas residency, happening at Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater.

“It feels like a big milestone moment for us,” Kelley shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “If you look at all the acts: Shania, Tim and Faith, Garth, Brooks & Dunn, you’re kind of like, ‘Okay, you have to be established. You have to have a broad spectrum of hits in your catalog.’ It was kind of an unplanned thing. We’re really excited too; the past seven or eight years, we’ve done arenas and amphitheaters, and our first tour, when ‘Need You Now’ came out, was a theater tour. There’s just so many more intimate moments you can create in that [theater] environment.”

“We still want to make it big, and we still want to have a big ol’ Vegas explosion of a show, but then really have an extended stripped down, almost kind of a Bluebird [Cafe] moment, where we can really talk about how we wrote these songs, and have that connection with the audience,” he added.

“We’re just trying to find ways to mix things up each year, from a touring standpoint,” continued Haywood. “We’ve done the same tour for the last few years in arenas and amphitheaters. It’s fun but it’s fun to totally flip it on its head, and do something as a destination.”

Lady A celebrates ten years as a band this year, making Sin City the perfect place for the threesome to kick off the next phase of their career.

“Las Vegas has always been a special place for us both personally and as a band,” Scott said in a statement. “I’ve celebrated my birthday in Vegas and we won our first award ever as Lady A at the ACM Awards, so we are looking forward to making it our second home, bringing along some of our friends from Nashville and creating a show unlike we’ve ever put together before.”

Lady Antebellum just wrapped up their Summer Plays On Tour with Darius Rucker. They are nominated for their 11th consecutive CMA Award for Vocal Group of the Year.

Our Kind of Vegas dates are listed below. Fan club members will have access to tickets on Wednesday, Oct. 30, with the sale for the general beginning on Friday, Nov. 2.

Our Kind of Vegas Dates:

Feb. 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

May 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

Aug. 23, 24, 28, 30, 31

Photo Credit: Green Room PR/John Shearer