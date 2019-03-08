Lady Antebellum’s Kids Are Their ‘Mini-Mes’ and the Resemblance Is Uncanny

The members of Lady Antebellum share six kids between them, and their oldest children are already becoming replicas of their famous parents.

On Wednesday, March 6, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood used their group’s social media accounts to share the cutest photo of themselves sitting on a couch with their dopplegangers, with Kelley posing with 3-year-old son Ward, Scott holding her 5-year-old daughter Eisele and Haywood smiling alongside his 4-year-old son Cash.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So many mini-mes,” the caption read.

The next snap featured the older kids along with their younger siblings, with Scott’s twin girls Betsy and Emory and Haywood’s daughter Lillie joining the group on a giant zebra-printed couch for a totally adorable babies-only photo. Betsy and Emory celebrated their first birthday on Jan. 29, and Lillie turned one back in December.

The trio is currently overseas to play a series of shows in Ireland and the United Kingdom, and in May, they’ll return to Las Vegas to continue their residency at the Palms Casino Resort.

The residency, which began in February, gives the group a chance to stay in one place for a while, something its members and their families appreciate.

“Being planted in one place for an extended period of time was definitely appealing,” Scott said during the group’s residency announcement, sharing that she was excited to have her family together in Vegas after husband Chris Tyrrell and the girls often joined their mom on the road during the group’s 2018 tour.

“We all toured with our kids this past summer,” she explained. “My three daughters were out a little bit more than half the time with my husband. And we made it work. Some nights were really smooth and other nights weren’t. And that’s how it is at home as well. So to be able to have us all together in one place in a comfortable scenario and setting is going to be wonderful.”

Kelley added that the personal changes the band has gone through in recent years have led them to recalibrate their priorities to focus on what matters.

“All three of us have got to be more cognizant of pacing our lives,” he said. “That’s definitely been probably the biggest conversations that we have now is ‘Okay, we’ve now been doing this over 10 years. We’ve got families. Everybody’s got kids and we’ve got to make that a priority.’ And what we’ve found is when we do, it makes us happier and stronger and hopefully we can be doing this forever.”

“Because if we run ourselves in the ground, somebody’s going to get resentful along the way and so we really are just finding that great balance and just trying to realize too that, I guess I realize that life is short.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Morigi