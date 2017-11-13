Hillary Scott Reveals Blossoming Baby Bump at Benefit Concert

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott is rocking out with two babies in tow, and the mom-to-be looks radiant on stage.

The 31-year-old joined her country group for the Country Rising Benefit Concert in Nashville on Sunday, taking the stage while in the second trimester of her pregnancy with twin girls.

She dressed her growing bump in a form-fitting corset-front maternity gown and added flair with a black leather jacket donning silver stars all over.

The two-time Grammy winner is already mom to 4-year-old Eisele, whom she shares with husband of five years Chris Tyrell. But the mom-to-be knows being a family of five is a whole different experience.

“I don’t know if anyone is ever really ready for twins!” Scott admitted to E! News during Thursday’s CMA Awards. “But I’m trying to get as prepared as possible. I know it will be a chaotic circus in the beginning, but I’m hopeful that we’ll get them on a schedule and we’ll love them more than anything and we’ll figure it out.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in August, sharing a video on Instagram of themselves telling Eisele she would soon be a big sister.

“God has answered our family’s countless prayers!” Scott captioned the announcement. “Our family is growing…Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all! We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait.”

The joy of their pregnancy came after Scott revealed she had previously suffered a miscarriage. When she shared the happy news, she also opened up about the family’s loss.

“My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility,” she wrote. “God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don’t lose hope!”

In September, the “You Look Good” singer shared a picture with three little tutus and pairs of purple shoes to reveal she was expecting two more girls.

We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls! Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls. Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can’t wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely! A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

“Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls,” Scott wrote. “Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can’t wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!”

Scott is due to give birth in February, but in the meantime, bandmate Dave Haywood and his wife are expected to welcome a baby girl in December.