Lady Antebellum Adjusting to Idea of Bringing Six Kids on Tour This Summer

When Lady Antebellum released their self-titled freshman album a decade ago, the three members – Charles Kelley, Hillary Scot and Dave Haywood – were each single and childless. Fast forward to 2018, and there are six children between the three of them, which makes touring a lot different than it was when they first started out.

Still the trio, who will launch their co-headlining 2018 Summer Plays On Tour this summer with Darius Rucker, would rather find a way to bring their children on the road, than travel without them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know, it’s part of it,” Kelley, the father of two-year-old Ward, shared on American Country Countdown (quote via Nash Country Daily). “We always want to put family first. We adjust. We always have. It’s like a traveling road family out there, and yeah, they almost are like little siblings already, so it’ll be interesting.”

Haywood has three-year-old son Cash and three-month-old daughter, Lillie, while Scott has four-year-old Eisele, and two-month-old twins Betsy and Emory.

“The [older] kids have been out a lot on tour, so they play together great,” adds Haywood. “It’s super cute. Eisele’s the leader of the bunch, and Cash and Ward are following her around, which is super cute to watch. But to think about the fact that there will be six is just really weird to even say.”

After taking a break to work on their own musical aspirations, Lady Antebellum re-emerged with their sixth studio album, Heart Break, in 2017. The 13-track record includes a song, “The Stars,” written by the three bandmates along with producer busbee, and inspired by the love they have for their children.

“[‘The Stars’] is the song on the album that was 100 percent inspired by our children,” Scott explains of the tune, which says, “If you ever feel lost or broken inside / Just remember the way you heavenly shine / The stars ain’t got nothing on you.”

“All three of us have kids now,” adds Kelley. “It felt like we couldn’t do a record and not have a song about our kids.”

Purchase Heart Break on Amazon and iTunes.

A list of all of Lady Antebellum’s upcoming shows is available on their website.