Lady Antebellum Discuss 'Level of Hate' Existing in US Amid George Floyd Protests

The members of Lady Antebellum are adding their voices to the chorus speaking out amid the protests that erupted in the United States this weekend following the death of George Floyd, sharing a message on social media discussing racism on Sunday along with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. "I have decided to stick with love," the quote read. "Hate is too great a burden to bear."

Group members Hilary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood shared a joint statement in the caption of the post, writing that while they themselves have not experienced racism, they plan to help make a change and encourage others to do the same. "We can’t speak to how it feels to be the target of racism in America, but we can see the pain, the suffering and the toll it continues to take," the message read. "Our hope is that we all take the time to listen, educate ourselves, have difficult conversations and make changes through our own actions." All three members have children, and the group shared that "As parents, it breaks our hearts knowing our children are living in a world where this level of hate exists, but we will raise them to lead with love, respect, compassion and a serving heart. We pray for peace and the wisdom to do just that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on May 31, 2020 at 2:22pm PDT

Both Kelley and Haywood reposted the quote and caption on their own Instagram pages while Scott reposted the photo and message and added, "We are ALL created in the image of God, and when He made us He didn’t just say it was good, He said it was VERY GOOD. He also said that we are to love our neighbor as ourself." She also quoted two verses from the book of Genesis and one from the book of Matthew. "'So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them,'" she shared. "Genesis 1:27 NIV 'God saw all that he had made, and it was very good. And there was evening, and there was morning—the sixth day.' Genesis 1:31 NIV 'honor your father and mother,' and 'love your neighbor as yourself.' Matthew 19:19 NIV."