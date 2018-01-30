Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker Join Forces For 2018 Summer Plays On Tour

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker are hitting the road together for a co-headlining joint tour this summer! The country music hitmakers will hit the road for their Summer Plays On Tour on July 18 in Toronto, Ontario, with Russell Dickerson serving as the opening act.

“For us as a band, being out on the road together is where it all comes to life,” Lady A’s Charles Kelley says in a release. “Darius is one of our closest friends, and so we just feel really excited to get to share this tour and those memories on and off stage with him. There’s no doubt that it’s going to be a total blast and we’re thrilled to have Russell out with us too this summer – we’re already brainstorming ways to shake things up and make each night all about just being in the moment.”

“Reuniting this summer and heading back out on the road with my friends Lady Antebellum feels like a home away from home,” Rucker adds. “It’s going to be an incredible summer, and I can’t wait to see y’all out there!”

Lady Antebellum and Rucker sang together on Rucker’s 2010 multi-platinum, chart-topping single, “Wagon Wheel.” The tour announcement comes a few weeks after Dave Haywood and his wife, Kelli Cashiola, had their second child, Lillie Renee, into the world, and a few weeks before Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrell will welcome their upcoming twins.

City and venue information can be found below. More information can be found at both LadyAntebellum.com and DariusRucker.com.

Summer Plays On Tour Dates:

7/19/18 Toronto, Ont. Budweiser Stage

7/20/18 Cleveland, Ohio Blossom Music Center

7/21/18 Darien Center, N.Y.* Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/26/18 Bethel, N.Y. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/27/18 Gilford, N.H. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/28/18 Hartford, Conn. XFINITY Theatre

8/2/18 Columbia, Md.** Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/3/18 Holmdel, N.J. P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

8/4/18 Wantagh, N.Y. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/16/18 Mountain View, Calif. Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/17/18 Sacramento, Calif. Toyota Amphitheatre

8/19/18 Seattle, Wash. White River Amphitheatre

8/23/18 Phoenix, Ariz. Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/24/18 Irvine, Calif. FivePoint Amphitheater

8/25/18 San Diego, Calif. Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

9/6/18 Cincinnati, Ohio Riverbend Music Center

9/7/18 Clarkston, Mich. DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/8/18 Pittsburgh, Penn. KeyBank Pavilion

9/13/18 St. Louis, Mo. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/14/18 Indianapolis, Ind. Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

9/15/18 Chicago, Ill. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/20/18 Virginia Beach, Va. Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/21/18 Philadelphia, Penn. BB&T Pavilion

9/22/18 Mansfield, Mass. Xfinity Center

9/27/18 Alpharetta, Ga.* Verizon Amphitheatre

9/28/18 Tampa, Fla. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/29/18 West Palm Beach, Fla. Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

10/4/18 Raleigh, N.C. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/5/18 Charlotte, N.C. PNC Music Pavilion

10/6/18 Bristow, Va. Jiffy Lube Live

*Lady Antebellum only

**I.M.P Concerts show

Photo Credit: Instagram/LadyAntebellum