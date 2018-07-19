Lady A’s Charles Kelley Reveals Best Part of Summer Plays On Tour With Darius Rucker

Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley is opening up about the trio’s co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour with Darius Rucker, which kicks off on Thursday, June 19. The trek is a chance not only for the friends – and golf buddies – to reunite, but also to give fans an unforgettable experience.

“We have a lot of things together,” Kelley says. “I mean, we actually – I don’t know if many people know this – we sing on ‘Wagon Wheel.’ We sing the backgrounds on ‘Wagon Wheel’ together, and we just have a really strong relationship together. I actually co-wrote ‘Homegrown Honey’ with him. So, we’ll have a lot of fun, collaborative moments, but I think more than anything, we just feel like this is gonna be a great ticket together. We really do.

“I think people are looking for a night where they come, and we want them to like have to literally hold their bladder, like they’re afraid to go to the bathroom ’cause they might miss something, and that’s what it’s gonna be,” he continues. “If you go to the bathroom or you go get a beer, you might miss your favorite song and I love that! I want you to pee your pants when you come to see Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum.”

The 36-year-old is also looking forward to hitting a few balls with his longtime friend, although he admits family life might prohibit him from doing that as much as he could have a few years ago.

“He’s got every contact, because he’s been touring for a long, long time, and he and Hootie & the Blowfish played a lot of golf on the road, so he literally has a contact in every town, and crazy-good golf courses too,” Kelley concedes on the Sunday TODAY show.

“It is going to be fun, but again, the family, now having the kids, you have to balance that,” he continues. “I used to be way more selfish with my time … You do have to balance it out a little bit more. I can’t be quite as selfish out there as I used to be.”

The trio, who now have six children between Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, took a hiatus before the release of last year’s Heart Break, and admit they use group therapy to deal with their changes as a band.

“We’ve done a lot recently, just getting back into this, and the balance,” Kelley acknowledges. “It is nice, because I do feel like when bands don’t talk, and let out some of that stuff, as long as they have kind of a little unbiased professional to be like, ‘Right there, man. Your tone. See why it probably hurt their [feelings]?’ You’re like, ‘Oh man, OK.’”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Ethan Miller