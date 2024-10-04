Sevendust guitarist Clint Lowery recently hurt his neck and has had to miss some shows. The band shared the news in a September Facebook post, explaining that Lowery needs to "rest" and "heal." The band also revealed that they'e locked in two replacements for the injured rockstar.

Addressing their "7D Family," the band wrote, "We are excited to get on the road and celebrate the 21st Anniversary of Seasons with you all. Unfortunately due to a recent neck injury and under doctor's advisement, our brother Clint Lowery is going to have to miss these dates.

"He has been instructed to rest to allow the injury to heal and rocking with you all would work against his recovery from this injury," Sevendust went on to share, then unveiling who will be holding down guitar duties in Lowery's place for their current U.S. tour. "Thankfully, we have been able to recruit some last minute replacements on guitar with Clint's blessings. Jon Jourdan from Mammoth WVH will be filling in for most of the dates and our longtime manager and friend Tim Tournier will be picking up the guitar duties for the shows Jon has to miss.

"We can't wait to see all of our fans 'Face to Face' as we celebrate Seasons live," the band concluded their statement. "Get well soon Clint!"

Sevendust has just a handful of date left on their Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour, with 10 Years, Return to Dust, and Horizon Theory supporting. Click here to check out where they'll wrap up the tour this weekend.