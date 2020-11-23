Lady A shared some new music with fans on Friday with the release of the deluxe edition of their 2019 album Ocean, which contains six new tracks including live recordings and a few new songs, including "Heroes," a collaboration with Thomas Rhett. Written by Lady A's Charles Kelley, Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Sean Douglas, Jesse Frasure and Joe London, "Heroes" is a piano-based ballad lamenting the passing of some of music's greatest artists.

"All of my heroes are dying / Lord, may they rest in peace," the chorus reads. "So here's to the songs that'll always live on / From now until eternity." The song also includes references to a number of classics like Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton's "Islands in the Stream," Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," 2Pac's "California Love," Merle Haggard's "Okie From Muskogee," Tom Petty's "American Girl," Amy Winehouse's "Tears Dry on Their Own" and Prince's "1999." Ironically, the song's structure is similar to Rhett's new single "What's Your Country Song?," which namechecks a number of iconic country hits.

Ocean contained Lady A's No. 1 hit "What If I Never Get Over You," and the deluxe edition adds their current single, "Champagne Night," which is currently at No. 12 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

"It’s crazy to think this album is only turning a year old because it has already been part of so many moments for us as a band," Hillary Scott said when the deluxe edition was announced. "We wanted to share our appreciation with our fans with a couple of never released tracks we thought they might like and put a spin on some others that have been fun to play around with during quarantine."

The trio also recently re-released their 2012 holiday album, On This Winter's Night, with four new songs. "We’ve always loved the holiday season, but it has become even more magical now that we’re parents," Scott shared in a statement. "So, we thought we’d add on a new, original song that was inspired by our kids and our take on a few of our favorites, which has brought us so much joy. I think we could all use a little extra holiday cheer this year!"

Rhett's "What Your Country Song?" is the first single from his upcoming fifth studio album, and he was recently announced as the host of this year's CMA Country Christmas special along with his wife, Lauren Akins. Both Rhett and Lady A will perform during the special.