Lady A Shares Personal Home Video Footage in New 'Christmas Through Your Eyes' Video

Lady A is giving fans a look at their holiday traditions with their new music video for "Christmas Through Your Eyes," which features home video footage from band members Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood. "Christmas Through Your Eyes" was written by Kelley, Scott and Haywood and is about rediscovering the magic of the holiday thanks to the children around you, and the band members' kids all make appearances in the heartwarming clip.

"I’m seeing Christmas through your eyes / Yeah, its been a while / The joy and wonder of your smile / Such a precious child," the trio sings in the chorus. "Suddenly I’m drifting back in time / Seeing Christmas through your eyes." Kelley's son Ward, Scott's daughters Eisele, Emory and Betsy and Haywood's son Cash and daughter Lillie are all present in the video, in holiday footage as well as everyday moments. Thee video also includes clips of the Lady A members' own childhood Christmases with their families — the video begins with a young Scott telling the camera "Merry Christmas" and ends with her singing "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" while lying either a table or a miniature trampoline.

"The smile on Ward’s face makes every day worth it," Kelley captioned a clip of the video on Instagram. "Cherishing these moments when they’re young," Scott added in her own post. "It’s been so heart-warming looking back on these memories." Haywood wrote, "I’ve always enjoyed the holiday traditions my family has upheld over the years and I love being able to make our own now with the kids. This song is inspired by them so it only felt right that they got to be featured in the video."

"Christmas Through Your Eyes" appears on the recent re-release of Lady A's 2012 holiday album On This Winter's Night, which contains four new songs. "We’ve always loved the holiday season, but it has become even more magical now that we’re parents," Scott previously shared in a statement. "So, we thought we’d add on a new, original song that was inspired by our kids and our take on a few of our favorites, which has brought us so much joy. I think we could all use a little extra holiday cheer this year!"

Lady A recently got into the holiday spirit with a performance on CMA Country Christmas, which aired this week. The trio performed the holiday classic "Little St. Nick" as well as Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime."