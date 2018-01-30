Kip Moore Announces 2018 Plead the Fifth Tour

Kip Moore is continuing his Plead the Fifth Tour! The Georgia native announces he will kick off the second leg of his trek on March 22 in Kingston, Ontario, with Drake White continuing his role as the opening act, and Fairground Saints joining Moore as well.

Moore recently released the video for his latest single, “Last Shot.” The song, and accompanying video, is Moore’s way of encouraging his fans to live their life well.

“I realize so many people have complications on so many different levels and I have so much empathy for that kind of thing, but for those that CAN do something about it, It’s always the same, ‘Oh, I wish I could do that.’ or ‘Maybe one of these days,’” says Moore. “Well this life goes quick, and we only get one chance at this thing. Once the book is closed it’s simply closed.”

“There is no time like the present to start pursuing your passions, and doing something everydaythat gets you closer to a goal,” he continues. “Whether its a new career, going on a trip with your buds, asking out the girl or guy you have been scared to talk to, getting concert tics, etc… GET BUSY LIVING NOW, because you never know when it can all be taken away.”

A list all of Moore’s upcoming shows can be found below. Ticket and venue information is available on his website.

3/22/18 Kingston, ON Rogers K-Rock Centre

3/23/18 Barrie, ON Mavericks Music Hall

3/24/18 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

3/25/18 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

3/27/18 Sault Ste Marie The Machine Shop

3/29/18 Ottawa, ON Algonquin Commons

3/30/18 London, ON London Music Hall

4/5/18 Charlotte, NC Fillmore

4/6/18 Myrte Beach, SC House of Blues

5/10/18 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theater

5/11/18 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theater

5/12/18 Penticton, BC South Okanagan Events Centre

5/14/18 Medicine Hat, AB Esplanade Theatre

5/15/18 Prince Albert, SK EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts 5/17/18 Winnipeg, MB Club Regent Event Centre

