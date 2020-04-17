Kimberly Williams-Paisley Has Husband Brad Paisley Dye Her Hair During Quaranatine

With hair salons around the country currently closed, many people are opting to take matters into their own hands, including Kimberly Williams-Paisley — though she technically put her hair into the hands of her husband, Brad Paisley. On Thursday, April 16, Williams-Paisley shared a video on Instagram of her husband dying her hair for her, documenting the process in the couple’s typically hilarious fashion.

The clip began with the two mixing up the dye, which Paisley liberally began applying to his wife’s hair after she turned to the camera and mouthed, “I’m scared.” He joked, “I see no gray,” and then, “When did you get a tattoo on your scalp?” Continuing the application process, he grumbled, “This is gonna ruin everything I’ve worked towards in my image. Everything.” His wife said, “Thank you for doing this. I love you.” “No you don’t,” he replied. “You’re using me for my talents.”

“Brad’s new gig. #quarantinelife #stayhome,” Williams-Paisley captioned the clip. “Someone disable her friggin instagram account,” her husband joked in the comments. One fan cracked, “I imagine if he screws it up, he’ll end up gagged and bound in the pantry again,” referencing one of Williams-Paisley’s previous Instagram videos in which she offered her followers a hilarious update on her life in quarantine. The actress helmed the camera herself for that clip, in which she took viewers throughout her house to show off its condition.

“It’s day 26 today,” Williams-Paisley told the camera. “It’s been hard, I’m not gonna lie. But you know what, I feel like I finally turned a corner today.” Panning through her house, she said, “Look, I’ve got soap, I’ve got fresh towels, I have hand sanitizer, there’s a little wine left in my glass. Dogs have been fed, we got extra supplies we need.”

At that point, she made her way to the pantry, where the camera quickly moved over Paisley, who was sitting in the corner tied up in ropes with duct tape over his mouth. “I think I finally figured it out,” his wife said after walking away from him and back through the house. “So stay home everybody,” she concluded as Paisley’s muffled voice could be heard in the background. “Do what you need to do to get through this.”