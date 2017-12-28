Kip Moore Praises ‘Rock Star’ Sister Paralyzed After Accident

When Kip Moore was in his early 20s, his sister, Jennifer, who was 16 at the time, was in a car accident that left her paralyzed from the waist down.

“It was devastating,” Moore told Rare Country of the accident, which he called “the first real tragic event that happened in our family.”

“We almost lost her the first couple nights,” he added. “She barely made it. She was in the hospital for about six or seven months.”

The singer explained that while his sister struggled at first, once she accepted her condition, everything changed.

“[I watched] her struggle through that for a year-and-a-half/two years and to be really depressed from it,” he said. “I understood. I watched her have to face that she wasn’t going to walk again. It was really hard for all of us, but it was like, one day she just woke up and accepted what had happened and her whole vibe changed. She’s possibly the most consistently happy person, just complete rock star, that I’ve ever met.”

Moore also noted that thinking of his sister often gives him the push he needs to get back up if he starts feeling low.

“I think it put a lot of things in perspective,” he said. “It still does. I try not to — whenever I am whining about my petty problems, it makes me keep myself in check. There’s a lot of people dealing with a lot worse than the problems I’m facing.”

The star shared Jennifer’s story in his 2017 documentary, Journey to Slowheart, which sees him journey back to his hometown in Georgia and share the connection he has with his family.

In the film, Jennifer said that she knows her brother will always be there for her and that he always makes time to call her and check on her despite his busy schedule.

“Even before I was injured, he was very protective of me,” she said in the documentary. “I feel like he’s always looked out for me. As busy as he’s been, he still calls and checks up on me to make sure that everything’s going good. If I were to need anything, he would come through, for sure.”

Photo Credit: Trina Stewart / Shutterstock.com