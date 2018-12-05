Kid Rock Breaks Silence Following Controversial Remarks About Joy Behar

Kid Rock broke his silence on being replaced as Grand Marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade following criticism from the city’s mayor.

The rocker was removed from the position on Friday, one day before the beloved city event, after the city’s mayor said he would skip the event after Rock called The View co-host Joy Behar a “b—” on Fox & Friends Friday morning.

The organizers of the parade have instead invited James Shaw Jr., a man who became a local hero for his actions during the deadly shooting that took place at a Nashville-area Waffle House in April 2018.

Rock, whose real name is Robert James Richie, took to Instagram Friday evening to respond to backlash from his Behar comments, not mentioning losing the Nashville honor because of his words.

“Behar has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and when Myself, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent visited The White House last year, Behar called it ‘the saddest day in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814.’” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Today I said ‘Screw that Joy Behar b—,’” he continued. “Mess with the bull, you get the horns. End of story. I apologized for cursing on live tv, I will not for my sentiment nor do I expect an apology from her or anyone else who has choice words for me or doesn’t like me. God Bless America.”

Behar responded to the singer’s diss on television during The View‘s latest episode, saying she would be happy to discuss their differences over a beer.

“Well, all I can say is, this b— and these b—es would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” Behar said, although she said she didn’t understand why Rock lashed out at her in particular.

“What does it say about me that he feels the need to say that, though?” she asked. “Who am I? I’m just a comedian on a show. Why doesn’t he go after the big shots?”

Behar received support from her co-stars, including conservative Meghan McCain, who called Rock’s comments out of character for him.

“It’s very off tone for where he’s been and I’m very surprised by it. I agree, you come for one of us, you come for all of us at this table, hands down,” she said.

Behar ended the segment by joking, “You know what’s great? Fox had to apologize for something.”

Nashville Christmas Parade organizers released a statement announcing the replacement Friday.

“The 65th Nashville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 1 will not feature Kid Rock, who had previously volunteered to serve as its Grand Marshal. Parade organizers feel that the grand marshal should personify the spirit of the Nashville community and have invited James Shaw, Jr., who became a community hero after stopping a shooting at a local Waffle House earlier this year, to be honored,” the statement read. “The parade is a fun family tradition that also raises money for worthy charitable causes. We appreciate the hundreds of community volunteers who are working hard to make this year’s parade another great event.”