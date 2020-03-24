Kenny Rogers: Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus Speaks out on Loss of Country Music Legend

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus is speaking out about the loss of country music legend Kenny Rogers. Rogers, who passed away on Friday, at 81 years of age, is being mourned by the trio member, who called Rogers a “real life hero.” “Amid such crazy times, we’ve lost another legend,” DeMarcus wrote on social media. “So sad to hear of Kenny’s passing this morning. He was a real life hero, and he’s left his stamp on all of music –– not just country –– forever…. Rest In Peace my friend….”

“I guess he learned when to fold them,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “I was saddened to hear this news as well – so many memories! A legend indeed.”

“I believe you opened for him in Denver back in 2000,” one person posted. “First time I saw you guys. Colorado state fair.”

DeMarcus is one of several artists who have been mourning the loss of Rogers, including Billy Ray Cyrus, who posted a photo of himself with Rogers, along with his daughter Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton.

“No one bridged the gap between country and pop more often and better than Kenny Rogers,” Cyrus said. “He will be missed, but his music and diverse style of story telling will live on forever.”

Parton also spoke out about the death of her close friend and frequent collaborator.

“You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone,” Parton admitted. “I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly.”

Rascal Flatts planned on being on their Life is a Highway Tour in June, but decided to postpone several shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The June dates on the Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour are proactively being rescheduled to August out of an abundance of caution,” Rascal Flatts said. “Visit www.rascalflatts.com for a list of rescheduled dates. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates, any further ticket inquiries can be directed to the point of purchase.”

