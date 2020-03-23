Kenny Rogers Mourned by Billy Ray Cyrus: 'He Will Be Missed'

The loss of Kenny Rogers is continuing to be felt in the music community, including by Billy Ray Cyrus. The actor and singer spoke out about Rogers' death, in a tribute on social media, along with a photo of him with Rogers, his daughter Miley Cyrus, and Miley's godmother, Dolly Parton.

"No one bridged the gap between country and pop more often and better than Kenny Rogers," Cyrus wrote. "He will be missed, but his music and diverse style of story telling will live on forever."

Rogers passed away on Friday, March 20, at 81 years of age. He left behind his wife, Wanda Miller, three grown children, and 15-year-old twin sons.

"The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 p.m. at the age of 81," the family posted on social media to announce his death. "Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family."

Other artists have spoken out about Rogers' death, including Parton, his longtime friend, and frequent collaborator who shared her thoughts on Rogers' death in a video she shared on social media.

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

"Well, I couldn't believe it this morning when I got up and turned on the TV checking to see what the coronavirus was doing and they told me that my friend, and singing partner, Kenny Rogers had passed away," she began in the video. "And I know that we all know Kenny's in a better place than we are today. But, I'm pretty sure he's gonna be talking to God some time today if he ain't already and he's gonna be asking him to spread some light in light of this darkness going on here."

"But, I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart's broken and a big 'ol chunk of it has gone with him today," she continued. "And I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends, and fans when I say that I will always love you."

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer