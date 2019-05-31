Kenny Rogers Hospitalized, Official Statement Released Addressing ‘Wild Misinformation’

Country star Kenny Rogers was recently hospitalized in Georgia for dehydration and will be remaining there to regain his strength, as per information shared from his team in a statement on Friday, May 31.

The statement explained that the news was being realized due to “wild misinformation” that had been circulating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration,” the statement read. “He will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge. He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”

Due to recent wild misinformation and speculation from several media outlets, we are issuing the following statement on behalf of Kenny Rogers: pic.twitter.com/hUhCKgZQdY — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) May 31, 2019

The message is in response to recent reports that have been circulating about Rogers, including one from Radar Online that claimed the 80-year-old’s health was so poor that he needed a 24-hour private doctor.

“There is a private doctor who visits him three times a week,” a source claimed. “One of the neighbors must’ve complained, because a police officer drove up and was in the process of writing a ticket when the doctor came out and apologized – he said he was Kenny’s private doctor and he was there for work.”

The source added that a private ambulance was called to Rogers’ home on April 1.

Another report by Radar Online claimed that Rogers was forced to retire due to bladder cancer and is “preparing for the end.” The outlet even claimed that the singer made a last phone call to frequent collaborator Dolly Parton and signed over his home to his wife, Wanda Miller.

Rogers enjoyed a decades-long career in country music before retiring in October 2017 with an all-star farewell concert in Nashville. In 2018, he canceled his planned The Gambler’s Last Deal shows on doctor’s advice.

“I didn’t want to take forever to retire,” he said at the time. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on ‘The Gambler’s Last Deal’ tour.

“I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career and the happiness I’ve experienced as a result of that.”

Cancelled – Kenny Rogers, April 28: Kenny Rogers has been working through a series of health challenges and has been advised to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation. Sending our thoughts to you, @_KennyRogers 💙 #SilverLegacy pic.twitter.com/vnYxxf6o7k — Silver Legacy Resort (@SilverLegacy) April 4, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Richard Gabriel Ford