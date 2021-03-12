✖

After teasing the clip to fans, Kenny Chesney officially released the music video for his latest single, "Knowing You," on Friday, March 12. Directed by Shaun Silva, the clip was filmed in in New England and St. Croix, contrasting the muted blue colors of a New England winter with the bright blue water and skies of the Caribbean landscape.

"Not everything is meant to last...You don’t think about that when it’s perfect," Chesney says in a voice over. "And when it’s over, there’s a huge hole, but there’s also a pair of wings. Knowing you, wherever you are, I know you're happy, you're flying and free. And I'm here, still grateful. Grateful for knowing you." "Knowing You" was written by Brett James, Adam James and Kat Higgins and finds its narrator ruminating on the whereabouts of someone close to them who has since left.

"One of the things about this video I love is the way you can feel the settings," the singer said in a statement. "And each location – whether in Gloucester, Mass. or the Virgin Islands — was selected because it feels the way these emotions actually feel. As I’ve said, over and over lately, the people who come into your life and then are gone, it’s for any number of reasons. But beyond missing them, you have the opportunity to recognize what they brought to your life and be thankful."

The Tennessee native preceded the video's release with a trailer, which he felt was appropriate given the clip's cinematic scope. "With all the visual ways people get information, it felt like this was a nice way to give people a taste of what’s to come... to let them see and feel everything this song holds, so that they could tell this song and this video is something more," he explained.

"Knowing You" is a country waltz that hovers somewhere between a ballad and a midtempo song, which allows for the feelings of loss and appreciation to co-exist. "With that tempo – and the way the guys played it – there is so much room for the memories, the feelings, the details of not just what happened, but how you were changed in such powerful ways," Chesney said. "To have a song that leaves room for dreaming, for remembering? That amazed me, and it seems so important right now." The song is the the third single from Chesney's latest album, Here and Now, which was released in May 2020.