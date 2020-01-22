Kenny Chesney Hints at New Music Coming out in 2020

One thing about Kenny Chesney, he doesn’t want to remain idle for long. The Tennessee native spent much of 2019 trading in stadiums for smaller, more intimate venues on his Songs for the Saints Tour, keeping off of his rigorous touring schedule, and allowing him to work on new music, which could be released later this year.

“Rather than just churn out a record, because it was time, I wanted to give myself the opportunity to just get inside the music,” Chesney said in a statement, adding that the new music was recorded in Nashville, Key West, Malibu and on the road. “I’m always looking and listening, and this time getting to record in the moment over the course of many, many months was incredible.”

Chesney will have a busier 2020 than he did in 2019. He will launch his Chillaxification Tour in April, once again returning to the stadiums that have become home to him.

“I’m ready to get the next wave of my life on in full,” Chesney said. “I can’t wait for people to hear some of these songs – and see them everywhere across the No Shoes Nation.”

With 18 studio albums to his credit, it may seem that Chesney is like a well-oiled machine when it comes to making music, but actually the opposite is true, at least for him.

“One of the hardest things about being this far into a career isn’t keeping up with what other people are doing, but telling your own truth in a way that’s not repeating yourself, that’s not just doing what you know works,” Chesney explained. “I know there are certain things I respond to: songs that rock you hard, lyrics that twist without being too clever, ballads that open up your soul and make you think.

“It sounds easy, until you try to actually do it,” he continued. “But the best part about songwriting and getting in the studio is that music always surprises you – if you stay open, keep listening and let it show you where it wants to go. I think we’re dialing in a pretty cool record, that’s not just me, but every single person who’s a member of No Shoes Nation.”

It could be that his Chillaxification Tour serves as the barometer for which songs make it onto his next set of tunes, since Chesney admits he has a lot of trust in his fans who keep coming out to see him perform all over the country.

“There really is no better compass than No Shoes Nation,” Chesney acknowledged. “They have more heart, more passion, more love of life – and if I can be true to them, then I feel like we got it.”

