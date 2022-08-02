Kenny Chesney 'Devastated' After Woman Dies at His Concert

Kenny Chesney is "devastated" after his Denver, Colorado Here and Now Tour stop on Saturday night ended in tragedy. As country music fans gathered at Empower Field to watch Chesney perform, the night ended tragically when a woman died after falling off an escalator, with Chesney later mourning her loss in a public statement.

Marking his first public statement since the tragic event, Chesney said in an official statement released to The Denver Post on Sunday that he "was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show." Reflecting on the evening, the country music superstar noted that "there had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night," adding that "to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more." Chesney went on to state, "for the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends' and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them."

The incident occurred at around 10:52 p.m. as the woman, whose age and name were not given, was sitting on a railing of an escalator, according to police spokesman Nate Magee. The woman fell to the concourse below and died as a result of her injuries "at the end of Saturday's concert." Police announced the death just after 11 p.m. According to Magee, it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the fatal fall, though he said he believes the woman was not pushed or jostled before she fell.

"To my understanding, there was none of that, it was just an accidental fall, I don't think anyone pushed her or anything like that," Magee, citing witness accounts, said. Denver Police reported the incident as an "accidental death" at the time, though the department's official Twitter clarified that "if circumstances are deemed suspicious, we will update information on this thread."

In a statement per KIRO 7, the stadium's management company addressed the incident, stating, "We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High. There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation." Chesney's Here And Now Tour, which also includes Carly Pearce, Old Dominion and Dan + Shay, will wrap its sold-out summer stadium run from Aug. 26 through Aug. 27 at Boston's Gillette Stadium.