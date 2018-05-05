Kendall Jenner Responds to Kacey Musgraves Photo Backlash

Kendall Jenner is responding to rumors she shaded Kacey Musgraves after a photo posted to Instagram of herself caused a bit of a stir on social media Thursday night.

After posting a seemingly normal photo of herself sitting at a table on a New York City balcony wearing lingerie with her hair in curlers, fans of the country singer quickly noticed that a sign on a building behind her had been blurred out, with the sign in question advertising country singer Kacey Musgraves‘ new album, Golden Hour.

Musgraves fans immediately rallied behind the singer, calling Jenner out for the blurry image and grabbing some snacks to watch the drama unfold.

Why am I irrationally mad that Kendall Jenner blurred out the Kacey Musgraves billboard? (prob because it’s a fire album) pic.twitter.com/cbd8fr2sA0 — Sydney Esiason (@sydneyesiason) May 4, 2018

Kendall Jenner has been officially cancelled after getting on her high horse and BLURRING our queen Kacey Musgraves. pic.twitter.com/gScyWS7yPX — KREIGH (@craykreigh) May 4, 2018

kendall jenner blurring out kacey musgraves’ face on a billboard on an instagram post is simply a crime that cannot go unpunished. — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) May 4, 2018

the Kacey Musgraves / Kendall Jenner beef is EXACTLY UP MY ALLEY and very important to me please contact me with updates I’m trying to keep my finger on the pulse — MJT (@meganjeaux) May 4, 2018

idc if this kacey musgraves/kendall jenner beef isn’t real, IT IS SO FUNNY — annie (@anniexlyons) May 4, 2018

Musgraves herself chimed in on her Instagram story, posting (and later deleting) the same photo with Jenner’s face blurred out.

After noticing the backlash, Jenner responded to the situation on Twitter.

“yoooo, i was working all day and didn’t edit this photo!” she wrote. “Kacey is literally my f—in fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her!”

yoooo, i was working all day and didn’t edit this photo! Kacey is literally my fuckin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her! 🌹❤️ https://t.co/3pAg3TdbT8 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 4, 2018

This tweet seems pretty convincing, judging by the inclusion of the titles of Musgraves’ old songs as well as the plentiful use of exclamation points. Still, some fans didn’t quite buy it.

Musgraves later responded, seemingly squashing any beef between the pair.

“Aww..thanks @KendallJenner,” she tweeted. “It’s allll good!”

Aww..thanks @KendallJenner 💜 It’s allll good! https://t.co/7fPqQzSONC — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 4, 2018

