Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Miss Me More’ Becomes Fifth No. 1 Hit

Kelsea Ballerini just scored her fifth No. 1 hit, with “Miss Me More.” The song is her third, and perhaps final, single from her sophomore Unapologetically record.

“Whether it’s a partner, friend, colleague, situation, or chapter of life, sometimes we lose a piece of ourselves to someone,” Ballerini said in a statement. “This song is all about choosing to spend our energy in a way that lets us be the best version of ourselves for the right people – when they come along. I’m so proud that this song and message got the megaphone of country radio. Thank you so much for this No. 1!”

Ballerini sat down with PopCulture.com and other media during CMA Fest, unsure if the energetic single would make it all the way to the top of the charts.

“I love this song and honestly, to be really, really honest, I’d be really proud if it were No. 1,” Ballerini said. “I’m really proud that it’s sitting at No. 1. ” think it’s safe sitting at [No. 1]. I’m really proud that it charted at No. 3 last week. To be a female on country radio right now means a lot to me. There are two females in the Top 10, which is great.

“Tenille Townes and Carly Pearce, and Runaway June are on the chart, and they’re all incredible,” she added. “I’m really excited that females are getting that spotlight right now.”

The Grand Ole Opry member is eager to share her new set of tunes with her fans, especially since she collaborated with some hit songwriters for the upcoming project.

“It’s been so much fun to get in the room with people that I’ve looked up to forever, like Ryan Tedder and Julia Michaels, and Ed Sheeran,” Ballerini boasted. “It’s really fun to be able to write with other artists too. I haven’t really done that before and so you’re in the room and they have the perspective of what it’s going to be like on stage, and how you’re going to be able to communicate it in interviews, and all that stuff.

“They have that knowledge, so it’s a different perspective writing with them,” she continued. “But it’s been really fun and just different. I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a songwriter from that.”

Ballerini will return for the third year in a row to host the CMA Fest TV special alongside Thomas Rhett, with Bobby Bones also sharing in part of the duties this year. The show will air on ABC on Aug. 4.

