Kelsea Ballerini Calls Walker Hayes a ‘Force’ After Collaborating on New Song, ‘Acceptance Speech’

We already knew that Kelsea Ballerini co-wrote a song on Walker Hayes‘ next 8Tracks project, out on Dec. 6, but now Ballerini is opening up about the song, “Acceptance Speech.” Ballerini praised Hayes, after Hayes posted a snippet of the song, calling Hayes a “force” in advance of the new music.

I got to be a part of writing this song with Walker and couldn’t be more honored that it is on this project. He is a FORCE and game changer and this song is so special 🥰 https://t.co/AhnN6PyBuJ — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 27, 2019

“Got to be a part of writing this song with Walker and couldn’t be more honored that it is on this project,” Ballerini posted. “He is a FORCE and game changer and this song is so special.”

Hayes previously opened up about the song, revealing that he included one of his children in singing on the tune.

“There’s a song called ‘Acceptance Speech,’ and it’s kind of about not getting enough applause maybe, but still accepting yourself for who you are, and loving yourself,” Hayes told PopCulture.com. “My daughter Lila actually sang the chorus, and I wrote it with Kelsea Ballerini.”

“Acceptance Speech” is one of several songs on Hayes’ next set of tunes, which are all personal to the Alabama native.

“[There’s] a song called ‘Chapel,’” said Hayes. “It’s about my son, who is completely opposite of me, yet I love him so much, and while sometimes, I tend to wanna try to live vicariously through my kids, I can’t through him. He’s so different, and I love him for that. And then a song called ‘Wish I Could Drink” which is, I’m sober four years this October, but it’s not easy, It’s a day-to-day thing, and I have my moments, and that’s what this song is about, is a tough night I had in a hotel room.

“And then a song called ‘Dad’s Sailboat’ about my dad getting older, and me hating that,” he continued. “Just wishing I could keep him at that age, when he was strongest, and kind of having to watch your hero get older. Just a lot of real honest feelings in this music. That’s what I love to do. That’s my specialty, is writing about the things that maybe we all think, but don’t really say a lot, or talk about, and getting that emotion out.”

