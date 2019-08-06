Kelsea Ballerini on Tragic El Paso, Dayton Shootings: ‘We Have to Do Better’

Kelsea Ballerini is speaking out about the tragic weekend shootings in both El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, after 22 people were killed in a Walmart in El Paso, followed by ten people in a popular nightlife district in Dayton on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Went to bed feeling sick for El Paso and woke up feeling sick for Dayton. To every person affected personally by these two acts of hate, I am just so, so sorry. But sorry isn’t good enough. We have to do better. Now. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 4, 2019

“Went to bed feeling sick for El Paso and woke up feeling sick for Dayton,” Ballerini tweeted. “To every person affected personally by these two acts of hate, I am just so, so sorry. But sorry isn’t good enough. We have to do better. Now.”

Ballerini isn’t the only country artist who condemned the heinous crimes. Kacey Musgraves spoke out about the mass shootings, during her performance at Lollapalooza over the weekend.

“I just wanted to take a second to say thank you, not only for just supporting me and my music but to everybody out here tonight that still has the bravery to show up and come to a large music festival,” she told the crowd.

“I can’t even believe that we’re having to process the s— that’s happening in the last twenty-four hours, much less everything that’s happened in the last two-hundred and f—ing fifteen days in America. I don’t know what the answer is but obviously something has to be f—ing done,” she continued. “Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together to say, ‘Somebody f—ing do something.’”

Maren Morris also denounced the events over the weekend on social media.

“If I see one more politician use their ‘thoughts & prayers’ tweet template they have backburnered for every mass shooting, I’m gonna be sick,” Morris wrote. “We need common sense reform, not 280 meaningless characters. I love you, Texas & Ohio. No one deserves this.”

Other celebrities who have demanded action in the wake of the two tragedies include John Legend, Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, Julianne Moore, and Cardi B, among others.

