Kelsea Ballerini Toasts Success of Morgan Evans’ No. 1 Hit, ‘Kiss Somebody’

Morgan Evans has the reigning No. 1 song in the country, with his hit, “Kiss Somebody,” earning high praise from his wife, Kelsea Ballerini.

“Today, my guy’s song is the number one song in country music,” Ballerini writes on Instagram, along with a picture of the two toasting his success. “I’ll spare you the sap, but to watch his journey with this song the last few years has made my heart explode from happiness. You did it, babe. #KissSomebody #Actuallyjustkissme😻 #NUMBERONE”

Evans, who met Ballerini when they hosted the CMC Awards in Australia, never imagined he would move from having success Down Under, to enjoying a chart-topping hit in the United States.

“I played my very first show on the other side of the world and the idea of traveling to America, let alone having the No. 1 song in country music, was the dream. And, this week it has come true!” Evans says in a statement. “I can’t even begin to express how overwhelmed I am with gratitude. THANK YOU to the fans and everyone at country radio for all the love you’ve given back to this song.”

Ballerini and Evans might have met halfway around the world, but it didn’t take long for sparks to fly between the two, getting engaged only nine months after they met.

“We both were in a place in our lives where we didn’t think we were open to a relationship,” Ballerini recalls to PEOPLE of their courtship. “So yeah, we tried to self-sabotage. And by the end of it we were like, ‘We just aired out all of our dirty laundry and we still want to be together. This is awesome. We just did two years in two weeks.”

“I feel like it was all the stuff that you learn about someone over a long period of time that we sort of skipped to,” Evans adds, “and then after a couple of weeks we’re like, ‘Huh, I still think you’re awesome.’”

Evans’ current single, “Day Drunk,” was inspired by his wife, who also stars in the video.

“She had come home from being on the road and I had this elaborate day planned out for the birthday,” Evans recounts to Entertainment Tonight. “She got home and I was like, ‘Oh, are you ready? Let’s do all these things.’ And she was like, ‘Can we just shut the front door and maybe just open a bottle of champagne and start there?’ And that’s all we did and it ended up being an awesome day.”

Both “Kiss Somebody” and “Day Drunk” are from Evans’ recently-released eponymous CD, which is available for purchase at MorganEvansMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond