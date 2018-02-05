Kelsea Ballerini Fangirls Over Mandy Moore at Super Bowl LII

Stars, they’re just like us!

Kelsea Ballerini attended the Super Bowl on Sunday in Minneapolis, and the country singer had a bit of a fangirl moment when she saw the cast of This Is Us during the festivities, proving that celebrities get starstruck just like the rest of us on occasion.

Ballerini shared the story of her encounter in a series of videos on Instagram, explaining that she and husband Morgan Evans were at a party on Sunday when the cast arrived.

Why I can’t be around famous people part 1. // cc: @TheMandyMoore pic.twitter.com/uv3PQQPTez — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 4, 2018

Evans then commandeered her phone, sharing that he’s “never seen fangirling like this from Kelsea” as his wife interjected that series star Mandy Moore was standing to her left.

Why I can’t be around famous people part 2 // cc: @TheMandyMoore pic.twitter.com/kWIjUmYrR8 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 4, 2018

In the following clip, Ballerini shared the aftermath of her moment with Moore.

Annnnnd why I can’t be around famous people part 3 // cc: @TheMandyMoore pic.twitter.com/STJ5oMsdHY — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 4, 2018

“I met Mandy Moore and I just went up to her and gave her a hug and said ‘I love you,’” the singer said, adding that she also told Moore that she was a fan of her work, including This Is Us, Moore’s film A Walk to Remember and her albums.

After the game, Ballerini shared on Instagram that while she was most excited to see halftime performer Justin Timberlake, she developed a new appreciation for football during her time in Minnesota.

“Came for Timberlake, left with a new appreciation for the game,” she wrote. “What a dang super bowl, and what a dang treat to be in the room.”

Ballerini and Evans made a weekend out of the festivities, also taking in Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert. Alongside a photo of herself and Evans, Ballerini wrote, “Marry the man that willingly goes to a @jlo concert with you before the Super Bowl.”

