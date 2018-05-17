Kelsea Ballerini Takes Morgan Evans’ Fashion Into Her Own Hands

Spoiler alert: Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are pretty much like every other couple, especially when it comes to the wife criticizing her husband’s fashion choices.

Ballerini recently divulged that Evans has one fashion obsession that she hates so much, she’s started to take matters into her own hands.

“He’s sweet, and I love him so much, but he thinks that board shorts, like Hawaiian swimming trunks are pants,” the “I Hate Love Songs” recently shared on Portland, Ore. radio station 98.7 The Bull. “Like, ‘Hey Kels, do you want to go have a quick dinner?’ Not cute, not casual, could be gym shorts; we’re talking Hawaiian print and neon. At first I was like, ‘I adore him so much I’m not going to say anything,’ but then suddenly they just started disappearing out of the closet. I don’t know where they are and he doesn’t either.”

All kidding aside, the newlyweds are both busy with their own careers, but are determined to make their marriage work, even while they are on the road.

“We have a two-week rule. We’ve only broken it once,” Ballerini tells Elite Daily. “We learned it from Keith [Urban] and Nicole [Kidman]; they have it. I just think as much as we are in this phase of our careers where it’s like, building the foundation and it’s really important to be busy and to be doing as much as we can, obviously our relationship comes first. We’re learning to be able to say no to things if we need to, to get to each other. Instead of going home, I’ll fly to him or vice versa. But this is definitely the year of putting in the effort.”

Both singer-songwriters, Ballerini co-wrote all 12 songs on her recent Unapologetically album, writing with veteran tunesmiths like Shane McAnally, Ashley Gorley and Ross Copperman. But the one writer she won’t sit down with is Evans.

“We’ve never written together, but we do sing together around the house,” Evans tells CMT. “She says, ‘I’m too nervous, I can’t.’ But we’ll get there eventually.”

They might be waiting to write a song together, but Ballerini and Evans remain each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

“There are some days when she’ll get great news and I’ll get bad news,” Evans says. “Or vice versa. But we’re in it together. She’s just the sweetest. She’s so supportive, she gives me honest feedback, and she has an opinion that I value.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/kelseaballerini