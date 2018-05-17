Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and More Added to CMA Fest Events

CMA Fest is just under one month away, and new details are still being announced in relation to Nashville’s biggest music festival, which spans four days from June 7 – June 10 in Music City.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley and Dustin Lynch will be spotlighted during Xfinity Fan Fair X on the CMA Close Up Stage.

Bentley will appear on Thursday, Bryan on Friday, Lynch on Saturday and Ballerini on Sunday. The Close Up Stage spotlights one acts each day and offers a glimpse into that artist’s career. Tickets for Xfinity Fan Fair X are available for $10 each day or $25 for a four-day pass at CMAFest.com/tickets.

In addition, the festival’s national anthem performances have been announced, with Runaway June set kick off Chevy Riverfront Stage Thursday morning. Each of the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium will also begin with an anthem performance, with singers this year including The Oak Ridge Boys with the Marine Corps Band New Orleans on Thursday, “Lil Hank Williams” Mason Ramsey on Friday, Jillian Jacqueline on Saturday and Ray Stevens on Sunday.

Artists taking the stage at Nissan Stadium this year include Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Brett Young, Lee Ann Womack, Kane Brown, Dierks Bently and more. Jason Aldean has also been added to the lineup and will close out Thursday night’s show on June 7.

Special guests include Lauren Alaina and Bebe Rexha, so fans can count on seeing Alaina duet with Brown on their hit “What Ifs,” while Rexha will hit the stage with Florida Georgia Line to perform their smash collaboration, “Meant to Be.”

The festival also features a Riverfront Stage, with this year’s crop of artists including names like Alaina, Russell Dickerson, Easton Corbin, Lindsay Ell, Jordan Davis and LANCO. The Breakout Stage is a place for up and coming artists to show off their talent, with Trent Harmon, Brooke Eden, Jillian Jacqueline, Ashley McBryde and more securing their spot as well.

There’s also a Forever Country Stage, which will feature acts who saw major success in the ’90s including Joe Diffie, Lonestar, Lorrie Morgan, Little Texas and others.

CMA Fest will take place in Nashville from June 7-10, 2018 and will feature hundreds of artists on 11 stages throughout downtown Nashville. Proceeds will benefit music education through CMA Foundation.

The full CMA Fest lineup can be found at CMAFest.com.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com