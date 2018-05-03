Kelsea Ballerini to Perform For ‘Good Morning America’ Concert Series

Kelsea Ballerini is the only country artist slated to perform for Good Morning America‘s annual Summer Concert series.

The 24-year-old joins the ranks of artists like NE-YO, Bebe Rexha, Backstreet Boys, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers and Alesso, among others, who will take the stage for the televised show. Ballerini will perform on Aug. 3.

Ballerini’s performance on GMA comes while she is serving as the opening act on Keith Urban’s Graffiti U Tour, where she hopes to learn about much more than just performing in front of large crowds.

“I can’t wait to learn from [Keith and wife Nicole Kidman],” Ballerini told Nash Country Daily. “I feel like they balance their lives very well, because they’re at that level, which is why I’m saying we need to keep our heads down for a bit longer.”

Ballerini, who is married to fellow singer Morgan Evans, admits that finding time to spend together can be a challenge, but they both know that their hard work will pay off in the end

“We know that this is the time in our lives where we need to put our heads down and work, and meet up when we can because this is the time when we’re setting that foundation,” Ballerini explained. “Hopefully a few years down the road we can say, ‘We want to take two weeks off here,’ and it’s okay. But right now we can’t, so we get that.”

Ballerini’s latest single, “I Hate Love Songs,” is the second single from her sophomore Unapologetically album. Ballerini knew the song, which she wrote with Shane McAnally and Trevor Rosen, was special before Unapologetically was even released.

“I will never forget introducing ‘I Hate Love Songs’ at the Grand Ole Opry before my record was even out, and just the overwhelming feeling of magic,” Ballerini says. “I’d never experienced anything like that before with a song. It’s sweet and sassy.”

“I Hate Love Songs” marked a new chapter for Ballerini, after falling in love with Evans.

“I thought I had love songs on my first record, but then I realized, ‘You better love me like you mean it’ — that’s not necessarily a love song,” Ballerini told Variety. “Or it’s a very sassy, young version of a love song. This record, the place that I’m at in my life now have really opened the door to that actual emotion. So ‘I Hate Love Songs’ is the song on the record that is kind of that transition of ‘Uh-oh, you’re about to turn me into that girl, and here I go.’”

Download “I Hate Love Songs” on iTunes.

