Kelsea Ballerini Explains Why She Disabled Comments on Her Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini has over two million followers on Instagram, and many of them likely recently noticed that they could no longer comment on the singer's posts after she disabled the feature on her account. Speaking to Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show on Monday, the 27-year-old opened up about the reason behind her decision, sharing that she saw it as "setting boundaries" for herself.

"I'm super sensitive. And I think that's a good thing. For a long time, I was reading all the comments, and I would obviously love the good ones, but I would find the bad ones and they would just hurt my feelings," she said. "I didn't want to get to a point where I was not posting and not sharing my life, because I really like to be that person that's an oversharer. I think it's relatable and girls need to see that. It's either me not sharing or me sharing and not caring about what people say. And so I just turned them off."

Bones commiserated with Ballerini, explaining that his fiancée, Caitlin Parker, also deals with negativity on Instagram. "People are so mean to her," he said. "About her appearance, her body, about just anything." The host noted that he can't fully understand what Ballerini and Parker go through because as a man, he doesn't "get body-shamed that much."

In November, Ballerini shared a message on Instagram after she found herself the target of body-shaming after she performed at the CMA Awards and one fan wondered whether the singer was pregnant. "I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant," Ballerini replied. "I’m not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let’s not judge bloat levels on the internet."

In January, the Tennessee native told fans that she plans to focus on her health in 2021, picking "healthy" as her word of the year. "Last year, I was just kind of like whatever in the name of getting through it," she told Bones. "I was just driving through Chick-fil-A a couple times a week and probably drinking too much wine. I want to hold myself accountable. I want to be able to feel great and live the life that I want to live. And that's mentally and physically and all that. So I'm just taking care of myself."