Kelsea Ballerini Is Focusing on Her ‘Physical, Mental and Emotional Health’ in 2021

Many people include a word of the year as part of their January resolutions and intentions for the next 12 months, and Kelsea Ballerini is one of them. Last week, the country star opened up to fans on Instagram about her personal journey in 2021, sharing that her word is “healthy.”

“My word of 2021 is ‘healthy’,” she captioned two photos of herself standing on a rock and admiring the mountain scenery in front of her. “I want to nurture and focus on my physical, mental, and emotional health that all took a bit of a backseat last year (anyone else?),” she wrote. “Having a word for the year helps me stay focused and keeps my intentions set while I try to live a full life, stay creative, and be productive.”

Ballerini had big plans to hit the road in 2020 in support of her third album, kelsea, which was released in March just as the pandemic began in the United States. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the 27-year-old shared that while she’s excited to be able to eventually tour again, there are a few aspects of life in quarantine that she’ll miss.

“I took the good part of 2019 off the road to make a record, and then released that record the week the world shut down, so I’m really missing the connection and magic of being in the room with people all buzzing off the music together,” she said, adding that “it will be tough for me to readjust to being away from home and missing birthdays and special moments with my close circle again.”

Ballerini’s pause in touring has also allowed her to spend more time at home with husband Morgan Evans than ever, and the two recently purchased their first home in the suburbs of Nashville. “We have been in an apartment since we got married. It’s a big pain to go from downtown Nashville to the ‘burbs, but it’s so good for us, especially this year, just to have a little more space, to not hear the interstate and not hear the bachelorette parties,” the singer told PEOPLE in December. “It’s been good for us to start settling in.”

“Honestly, [the move] just [is] giving us a little bit of purpose,” she added. “I’ve obviously not had a lot of things to do this year other than make records, so I have needed to put my time and creativity into something, and getting this house together has definitely been a good outlet for me.”