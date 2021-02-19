Kelsea Ballerini Earns 6th No. 1 With 'Hole in the Bottle'

✖

Kelsea Ballerini has some celebrating to do, because she just earned her sixth No. 1 song with her latest single, the upbeat drinking song "Hole in the Bottle." The Tennessee native celebrated the achievement with a photo of herself sitting on a bar, wearing a pink denim jacket and jeans and sipping from a bottle of wine.

"hi :)," she wrote. "...two minutes and thirty-four seconds of witty, drunken escapism called 'hole in the bottle' is now officially the number one song in the country this week. a big and genuine thank you to my friends at country radio, @shaniatwain for a bucket list remix, my co-writers, and my entire team/fam. I hope this one has made you smile, dance around your kitchens, and take the edge off of a very odd and hard last few months. I LOVE YOU. THANK YOU. CHEERS."

In addition to her solo version of the song, which appears on her third album, kelsea, Ballerini recorded a remix with Shania Twain. After a series of song ideas didn't pan out, she decided to ask Twain to join her on a remix of "Hole in the Bottle" after seeing her finished music for the song, which features nods to some of Twain's iconic outfits. "We've had lots of wine together, Shania and I," Ballerini said during a recent appearance on The Bobby Bones Show. "It made sense."

The 27-year-old added to Bobby Bones that "Hole in the Bottle" was the last song she wrote for her album and was written with the express purpose of being performed live. "I wanted this whole record to be very emotional and like, 'Aw, she's growing up,'" the singer recalled. "And then we wrote 'Hole in the Bottle' as a drunken joke and listened to it back and I was like, 'This is the song to round out the album. This is the song for the live show.' I put it on the album to play it live, that was the whole point of it."

"And then last year it just seemed like the perfect song, and even now, obviously, just because people still need an escape, they need to laugh, they need to feel light and happy, and this is escapism in a song form," she said of the decision to release it as a single. "But I put it on the record to play it live."