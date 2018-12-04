Kelsea Ballerini Asks for Prayers for Her Dog, Dibs

Kelsea Ballerini is asking for prayers for her dog, Dibs. The “Miss Me More” singer shared a picture of her pup on Instagram, whom she says is very sick.

“My sweet furbaby needs all of your love sent his way,” Ballerini wrote, along with a picture of her pup in a cast. “He’s fighting a serious infection and so far is doing okay, but it’s a monster. Send him your positivity and prayers.”

Ballerini got Dibs in 2015, named after the title of her second No. 1 single. The dog travels plenty of places with Ballerini, including when she’s on tour. He has become a true member of the family, with Ballerini celebrating his third birthday in style earlier this year, complete with his own party — with cake!

Ballerini’s idea for the dog’s name wasn’t immediately popular with those closest to her.

“[My band members] were like, ‘Kelsea, that’s so lame. We are not going to call the dog Dibs if you name him that. No,’” Ballerini recalled to ABC News Radio.

The Tennessee native then decided on Knox, in tribute to her hometown of Knoxville, but the breeder where she bought her four-legged friend had other ideas.

“[The breeder] goes, ‘Hey, I know it’s none of my business. I know you’re gonna name him Knox, but you should really name him Dibs,’” Ballerini recalled. “I was like, ‘That’s a sign.’”

Things are looking up for Ballerini. The singer will wrap up the end of the year by performing for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve, and will then hit the road with Kelly Clarkson, on Clarkson’s Meaning of Life Tour.

“I saw @kelly_clarkson on her Behind These Hazel Eyes tour when I was 13 and it solidified my dream of being an artist,” Ballerini tweeted after the news was announced. “Now this. Feeling so beyond lucky to warm the stage up for my favorite artist next year.”

Ballerini will wrap up her run with Clarkson with her own Miss Me More Tour, with Brett Young serving as her opening act. Find a list of all of Ballerini’s upcoming shows at KelseaBallerini.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Astrid Stawiarz